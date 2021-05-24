HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop (2021) Review

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Budget-friendly gaming laptops have come a long way in the last few years. What were once prohibitively expensive portable machines evolved into a wide range of configurations that provided more value for the performance. Of course, the below-$1,000 crowd is a small slice of the market, but hardware has evolved so much that you don’t have to make significant compromises. The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 (available at HP) can't handle all the latest and greatest games, but at its price point it has just the right hardware to keep you up to speed (literally) with the latest games.