NBA

Chris Boucher Finishes 8th in 6th Man of the Year Voting

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 4 days ago
If not for injuries and the Toronto Raptors' disappointing 2020-21 season, Chris Boucher very likely would have found himself right in the thick of the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year conversation.

The 28-year-old had a breakout season, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game to go with 51% shooting and 38% 3-point shooting this year. He played in 60 of Toronto's 72 games including the first 59 games of the year before an MCL sprain forced him out of 11 of Toronto's final 12 games.

While impressive, Boucher's season was only good enough for eighth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He received 7 points for the award, consisting of one second-place vote and four third-place votes.

Utah's Jordan Clarkson came away with 65 of the 100 votes, beating out his teammate Joe Ingles who finished second. Clarkson averaged 18.4 points while playing in 68 games with just one start for the Jazz.

The last Raptors player to win the award was Lou Williams in 2014-15.

New York's Derrick Rose was the only other player to receive a first-place vote.

