'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse
Washington’s bipartisan infrastructure talks may soon look a lot like its cicada population: squashed after staggering around haplessly. Senate Republicans negotiating with the White House sounded dour notes on Monday evening and are mulling whether to even make a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s proposal last week. Democrats are increasingly calling for Biden to consider going it alone rather than see the GOP water down his agenda.www.msn.com