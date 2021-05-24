'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse

In what should be a slam-dunk bipartisan victory, President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill could turn into a poorly played missed shot. Senate Republicans have rolled out a $928 billion bill, which is far short of Biden’s $2 trillion hope. Furthermore, only about one-quarter of the $928 billion is tied to new spending above existing levels. Still, Senate Republicans believe they have hit on most of the hot items in Biden’s proposal. The White House responded with some disappointment, stating some of the main items in the $2 trillion plan are not receiving enough funding.