Discord is a company that’s been in the news a lot recently – first, we heard reports that Discord had multiple suitors looking to acquire it, including Microsoft for as much as $10 billion. While later reports told us that Discord had ended buyout talks, it wasn’t long before the company was back in the news with official word of a new partnership with PlayStation. Today, Discord is back with a big brand refresh as it expands its focus beyond gamers and attempts to become an inclusive place for everyone.