Tarrant County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Tarrant by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Tarrant THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR TARRANT COUNTY At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated another round of heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving northward across much of Tarrant county. This will likely create or worsen any ongoing urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, Burleson, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Saginaw, Forest Hill, Richland Hills and River Oaks.

