Texas gives final OK to unlicensed handgun carrying, El Paso lawmakers react: ‘Our deaths don’t matter’

By Associated Press, KVIA ABC-7, Texas Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor has said he will sign it despite the objections from law enforcement groups who worry it would endanger police and the public.

