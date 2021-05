A Council goal for many years has been to thoroughly review the City’s lengthy and, in some instances, outdated property maintenance code. On January 5th, the City Council approved the formation of a Code Enforcement Task Force comprised of two residents selected by each Councilmember to represent their district. The Task Force examined several aspects of these codes including purpose, impact on public health and safety, clarity, enforceability, and community aesthetics. Individual property rights versus Homeowners Association (HOA) style standard philosophies were also examined.