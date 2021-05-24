newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

Carlsbad junior golfers finish strong at SoCal PGA Junior Tour Cup

By staff
Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA QUINTA — Several young Carlsbad golfers made a strong showing this weekend at the Southern California PGA Junior Tour Cup at Coral Mountain Golf Club in the desert. Kasper Verwers, 15, of Carlsbad, won the boys division with a 6-below-par. It was a tight finish for both the Boys and the Girls Championship at Coral Mountain. Three boys were tied for the lead going into the final hole (Verwers, Griffin Rhoades and Logan Kim).

thecoastnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Sports
La Quinta, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#Golfers#Socal Pga Junior Tour Cup#Eagle#Coral Mountain Golf Club#Southern California Pga#Birdies#Winner Angela Heo#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Carlsbad, CAranchosantafereview.com

No. 1 Torrey Pines boys bounce No. 7 Carlsbad

Clark Allard was part of 190 wins in seven years as an assistant coach at Torrey Pines. He came home Friday, May 14, and took a loss in his first game as a head coach in the Torrey Pines gym as No. 7-ranked Carlsbad dropped an 83-67 North County Coastal League decision to No. 1 ranked Torrey Pines.
San Diego, CAthevistapress.com

North County Athletes MLB And College Baseball Stats

David Willauer — San Francisco Giants 4 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Poway alum Alex Dickerson singled an RBI for SF. Chicago Cubs 5 Detroit Tigers 1 Chicago USD alum Kris Bryant an RBI. Oakland A’s 7 Minnesota Twins 6 Brawley Bruins alum Vicente Romo 1.1 innings pitched with 2 strikeouts for...
Carlsbad, CAranchosantafereview.com

LCC blanks Torrey Pines girls to take control of League soccer race

In a fitting Senior Night performance, three seniors shared the goal-scoring honors as host La Costa Canyon knocked off longtime rival Torrey Pines, 3-0, Wednesday, May 12, to put itself in the driver’s seat for the Coastal League championship. The result leaves second-year Head Coach Ryan’s Morissey’s side at 10-2-3...
Riverside County, CAValley News

Prep Sports Report: 5/3 to 5/7

Here are reported results from southwest Riverside County high school athletic events that took place between Monday, May 3, and Friday, May 7. To report results, email information and highlights to sports@reedermedia.com by Sunday at 5 p.m. Please include information about the event, including if it was a non-league game/match, a league game/match or tournament game/match.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Wins 2021 Big West Men’s Golf Championship

LA QUINTA, Calif. – — The Long Beach State men's golf team took an early lead in the first round of the Big West Championships and never looked back as the Beach held a comfortable lead throughout, before winning the Championship Title with an 858 for 6-under par. The Beach...
California Statefullertontitans.com

Men's Golf Finishes Big West Championship in Fourth Place

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton finished the Big West Championship in fourth place with a score of 12-over par 876 Wednesday afternoon at the La Quinta Country Club. Garrett Boe had a great showing throughout the three day tournament, placing tied for second individually after shooting 2-under par 214. Boe shot a 73 in round one, followed by a 69 in round two and a 72 in the third and final round.
La Quinta, CAdailytitan.com

Men's golf moves up to third place in Big West championships

Cal State Fullerton men’s golf is in third place with a score of 6-over-par 582 after round two of the Big West Men’s championships. The Titans were led by Garrett Boe, Harry Doig, Teagan Andrews, Matt Rafter and Trevor McNary who have found good and bad luck on the greens of La Quinta Country Club.
California Statefullertontitans.com

Men's Golf in Fifth After Round One at Big West Championship

LA QUINTA, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton is in fifth place after round one at the Big West Championship Sunday with a score of 12-over par 300. Garrett Boe leads the team individually with a score of 1-over par 73 in round one of the tournament to leave him tied for sixth. Harry Doig sits tied for 10th at 2-over par 74 heading into round two.
La Quinta, CAgomatadors.com

Opening-Round 302 has CSUN Sixth at Big West Championship

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Paul-Louis Gachet is in the top-10 while the CSUN men's golf team is sixth after the opening-round of the 2021 Big West Men's Golf Championship Sunday at La Quinta Country Club. As a team, the Matadors posted an opening round 302 (+14) and are sixth in...
Davis, CAucdavisaggies.com

Carper leads, Aggies tied for second after day one

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Returning freshman Lucas Carper finished with a bogey-free opening round en route to a 2-under 70 to lead the field after day one in his Big West Conference Championships debut, while returning junior Thomas Hutchison was also in the top five with an even-par 72, helping the UC Davis men's golf team into a tie for second after the first 18 holes of the league championship event on Sunday afternoon at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.