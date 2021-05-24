Carlsbad junior golfers finish strong at SoCal PGA Junior Tour Cup

LA QUINTA — Several young Carlsbad golfers made a strong showing this weekend at the Southern California PGA Junior Tour Cup at Coral Mountain Golf Club in the desert. Kasper Verwers, 15, of Carlsbad, won the boys division with a 6-below-par. It was a tight finish for both the Boys and the Girls Championship at Coral Mountain. Three boys were tied for the lead going into the final hole (Verwers, Griffin Rhoades and Logan Kim).