Dieterich, IL

EDN Video: Ultimate Home Giveaway

By Charles Mills Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dieterich Community Improvement Foundation Ultimate Home Giveaway Saturday, May 22. Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.

Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Descendants seek answers about Effingham hanging

Three out-of-state visitors to the Effingham County Museum sought answers to questions their family have long had about the public hanging that took place on the courthouse square on June 18, 1875. Two, a husband and his wife, were residents of Midland, Texas; the other, a brother of the first...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Parents

The Most Popular Baby Names in Illinois

We know picking a name for a baby isn’t easy. If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are some names to add to your list. The Social Security Administration has finally released its most popular baby names of 2020. The list was delayed due to COVID-19. Top baby names in the U.S. in 2020. But in Illinois, it’s Noah and Olivia who steal the show.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Roses and Thorns

Although the CDC announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors, it’s a roseworthy move by HSHS facilities to maintain the requirement. Health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from the CDC guidance. In a press release FRiday, HSHS said that in alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the communities they serve. HSHS colleagues who work in our hospitals and clinics will also continue masking. “This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Area Midland employee honored with high distinction

Midland States Bank understands that a company’s culture is more than words in a mission statement: It is belief in practice. “As we were developing a comprehensive employee recognition campaign, the pandemic hit,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The pandemic made it even more important to recognize our staff who put our values in action. Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a local nonprofit on their behalf.”
Effingham Daily News

05-14-21 Effingham police reports

The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported. • At 7:28 a.m., May 11 at 1702 Evergreen a vehicle driven by Mary F. Barton, 89, Albertville, AL, collided with a vehicle driven by Jack M. Fallert, 18, Effingham. • At 12:03...
Effingham, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

Confusion surrounds legality of golf carts in Summit Township

Some Facebook posts, a miscommunication, and anticipation have led to dozens of people paying for permits that don’t permit anything (yet). Over the past few weeks, interest has spiked in a permit program which certifies golf carts and other similar vehicles to be street legal under some circumstances in Summit Township. The township contains Lake Sara and the very western edge of Effingham.
Shumway, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Upcoming Events for Enduring Freedom Ministries

Following are some upcoming events for Enduring Freedom Ministries located in Shumway, IL in Effingham County. May 19 – Noon to 2:00 p.m. Grocery Distribution Day and Reaching Rural Veterans event. All veterans and their families are invited. There will be lots of booths set up handing out free fun items, there will be drawings, and even gift certificates. There will be representatives from all over to help the Veterans in a new and unique way.
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital To Host Blood Drive May 18th

You can help change the world by giving blood. Donors with all blood types are greatly needed as inventories continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other variables. By giving blood through ImpactLife (previously known as Community Blood Services of Illinois), you’ll provide a lifesaving resource used by...
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Area high schools gear up for in-person graduations

Last year the pandemic forced schools to try outdoor ceremonies, virtual graduation mashups and drive-thru celebrations to honor their graduating classes. This year area schools are getting ready to return to more traditional setups, albeit with masks and audiences that are more spread out than usual. Faith Aherin is the...
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

Spend The Night In An Authentic 1880s Shoe Factory In The Middle Of Illinois’ Effingham County

Want to get away? Why stay at a hotel when there are so many fascinating places to spend the night? But of all the one-of-a-kind places to stay, the thought of spending the night in a former wooden shoe factory from the 1800s probably never crossed your mind. Plan your getaway at the Wooden Shoe […] The post Spend The Night In An Authentic 1880s Shoe Factory In The Middle Of Illinois’ Effingham County appeared first on Only In Your State.
Effingham Daily News

5-13-21 Effingham Police Department

The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported. • At 10:45 a.m. April 28 in the 1400th block of East Fayette, a vehicle driven by Rebecca G. Webster, 20, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Emily A. Wilhour, 41, Beecher City. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Effingham Women of Today celebrating 30 years

At its May meeting, GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today heard from Kim Jansen, Executive Director at the Effingham Performance Center. Jansen gave an overview of the EPC and shared the challenges the theater has had during the COVID pandemic. She noted the theater has survived due to many creative community projects such as the student art show on the marquee, an online auction of theater experiences, family outdoor movies, hosting EHS and EJHS musical plays and social distancing concerts. She also noted three summer theater camps are scheduled, with all three being completely filled.
Illinois StateEffingham Daily News

5-13-21 Effingham County Jail

The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:. Illinois State Police arrested Andrew S. Staley, 40, Flora, May 11 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Staley posted $375 and was released. Effingham...
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Effingham Public Library launches Summer Reading Challenge

EFFINGHAM — Registration for the free Summer Reading Challenge at Effingham Public Library begins Saturday, May 15. Meant to keep children and students reading over summer vacation summer reading challenge at Effingham Public Library is open to all area children and adults. A library card is not needed to participate in this free program or any of the events at the library.
Dieterich, ILEffingham Daily News

Upcoming Events

Everyone is welcome to attend the monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St Aloysius in Dieterich (Bishop Creek) on Monday, May 17. Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Frank Folino will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Effingham Daily News

Lake Land College hosts virtual Student Recognition Event

Lake Land College held a virtual Student Recognition Event via Zoom April 28 to recognize several students for their achievements in the classroom and beyond. Interim Director of Student Life Dave Seiler hosted the event with faculty and staff offering praise for the outstanding student leaders. Lake Land College President Josh Bullock began the event with a few words of congratulations and appreciation to the students.