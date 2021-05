ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say the missing mother and child believed to have been kidnapped by a Roswell murder suspect have been located. An Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Dayton Lerma late Thursday night, but that alert was cancelled about three hours later with State Police saying the boy and his 26-year-old mother Celeste Alvidres had been located. They said murder suspect John Lerma, 29, had also been located.