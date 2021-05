Idaho State University has awarded the President's Medallion to Joe Jensen, a long-time donor and alumnus. The President's Medallion is one of the university's highest honors, given to friends and alumni with exemplary accomplishments and service to the university. Jensen enrolled at ISU in 1961, earning a Bachelor of Arts in French. He would go on to earn an MBA in business, and work internationally for Pfizer. He has served on the ISU Board of Directors for two decades. Jensen and his wife also funded the Grand Concert Hall inside the Stephens Performing Arts Center.