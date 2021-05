ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When General Manager George Paton dealt the 76th-overall pick to the Saints on Friday night, he was taking a calculated risk. He'd already traded down once, as he batted the 71st-overall selection to the Giants in exchange for No. 76 and a fifth-round pick. That initial trade down helped recoup some of the draft capital that Denver gave up earlier in the night when the Broncos moved up in the second round from No. 40 to No. 35 to grab North Carolina running back Javonte Williams. Paton and Co. packaged a fourth-round pick (No. 114) in that deal, and their ensuing trade back with the Giants earned them another pick within 50 picks of that selection.