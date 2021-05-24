Driver arrested for DUII crash

Stephen Bushnell, 19, crashes his car into irrigation canal off O'Neil Highway

A Prineville man was arrested for DUII after crashing his car into an irrigation ditch off O'Neil Highway Saturday afternoon.

A Crook County law enforcement report said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. at the 3100 block of O'Neil Highway. Upon arriving, deputies found a gold Mazda MZ3 sedan partially submerged in the irrigation ditch on the north side of the highway. The vehicle was facing westbound and had significant damage, which indicated that the vehicle had rolled prior to entering the canal.

Deputies contacted the driver and sole occupant, 19-year-old Stephen Cody Bushnell of Prineville. He was able to self-extricate from the vehicle and indicated that he was not injured. He declined medical care.

Deputies completed their investigation and determined that Bushnell had been traveling eastbound when he attempted to negotiate a curve while he was on the phone with his girlfriend. He subsequently failed to negotiate the curve, overcorrected and crossed the oncoming lane of travel, driving off the roadway on the westbound shoulder. His vehicle then rolled, landing upright in the irrigation canal.

Bushnell smelled strongly of alcohol, authorities reported, and admitted to drinking. A large, half-consumed bottle of vodka was found inside the vehicle.

Deputies ultimately determined that Bushnell was impaired by alcohol. He was arrested for DUII and reckless driving. Pursuant to the DUII, Stephen provided breath samples, which indicated that his blood alcohol concentration was .24 — three times the legal limit. He was booked into the Crook County Jail and his bail was set at $20,000.