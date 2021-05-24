Around the Pacific Division: Phoenix Rising romp, Oakland Roots post historic win

Another week is in the books around the USL Championship and with it, an opportunity for another look at how things are looking around the Pacific Division. Let’s get to it:. The expansion team has only played two games this season, and their second one was a big one, as they defeated LA Galaxy II 3-2 in Southern California on Sunday. It’s their first win at USL Championship level, of course, and a good result to boot against a team that can run with just about any team in the division. Jeremy Bokila scored the winner in second-half stoppage time, and Roots look like they will be able to compete in the division just fine this year.