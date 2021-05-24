newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Coronavirus: Navy eases restrictions for fully-vaccinated sailors

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5Zdm_0a9t9lMT00

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. — The Navy is the first branch of the military to roll back COVID-19 restrictions for sailors who are fully vaccinated.

The changes were announced Monday afternoon.

“With more than a year operating in the COVID environment, we have gained significant expertise in mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy in a press release. “Now with vaccines and CDC scientific data, we are able to relax many of the procedures we put in place and still provide for the health protection of the force.”

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated sailors will not have to quarantine for 14 days before deployment. However, those who aren’t vaccinated will.

Vaccinated sailors overseas may also use amenities like gyms and laundry facilities.

Sawyer said, “The science is pretty clear, vaccinations are key to best protecting our Sailors. The more Sailors that are vaccinated, the better for them, their families, the Navy and the Nation.”

232,328 Navy members are fully vaccinated, and 86,297 doses of vaccine were administered to those Navy members at the Jacksonville Navy-supported community vaccine center.

Rick Hoffman, a retired Navy Captain and the Executive Director of the Jacksonville Area Ship Repair Association, said it’s a move in the right direction.

Local News: Clay County family seeking answers in death of 11-year-old boy

“When I went to sea — I didn’t have any extra people. If five of my sailors are sick, I’m going to be operating with a substantial degradation of my ability to do work,” he said. “[Vaccines] are key to getting back to being able to provide the best service to our ships and sailors and keep them safe at sea.”

He represents all Jacksonville-area companies doing repair work on Navy ships. He said the vaccines were also helpful as they move toward a post-pandemic work environment.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
37K+
Followers
46K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Cdc#Military Operations#Military Strategy#Covid#Nation#The Jacksonville Navy#Fully Vaccinated Sailors#Deployment#Procedures#Vaccinations#Cdc Scientific Data#Environment#Fla#Repair Work#Deputy Chief#Clay County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Philippines ends ban on workers' travel to Saudi

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has lifted a ban on the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia, which it imposed after receiving reports that workers were being asked to shoulder COVID-19 test and quarantine costs in the oil-rich kingdom. Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that after Saudi Arabia...
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for shot

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain extends its inoculation program to younger residents. The 39-year-old wife of Prince William formerly known as Kate Middleton received her shot at London’s Science Museum, a mass vaccination center near the couple’s home at Kensington Palace, according to a photo posted on their Twitter feed.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

45% of Floridians have received at least 1 COVID-19 shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target and CVS are no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks in stores, joining several other U.S. retailers changing their rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidance. Under the new guidelines released last week, fully vaccinated people -- those...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

DCPS: No mask requirements at outdoor graduations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools says masks won’t be required at outdoor graduations. The school district says that both guests and students have the option to wear a mask. The school district did not say if this applies to indoor graduations. The announcement comes after the Centers for...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Masks optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Face masks will be optional at outdoor graduation ceremonies, Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey said. In a Facebook post Saturday, Hershey said that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene issued the following statement regarding face masks at outdoor graduations:. “Masks at outdoor graduations on school campuses will...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Special prosecutor to COVID con artists: ‘We will catch you’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nasty side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has nothing to do with your physical health: the fraudulent use of Paycheck Protection Program loans made to small business owners during the pandemic. The I-TEAM has identified $3.8 billion of PPP loans linked to Northeast Florida addresses. While...
Posted by
Action News Jax

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Duval County students

Jacksonville, Fla. — Earlier this week the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 years old. Today, Duval County schools will host a vaccine clinic for students at Sandalwood High School. [ Here’s where your child can get a COVID-19...