Foreign Policy

Senate Majority Leader, Rep. Pressley and Civil Rights and Labor Leaders Commend Biden Administration on TPS for Haiti

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, President Biden fulfilled his campaign promise to the Haitian community and redesignated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Haiti, allowing Haitian nationals in the United States to remain with their families without the risk of deportation. Today, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) joined civil rights and labor leaders in a press conference to commend the administration for ensuring the safety of Haitians in the United States and continue to echo the call to advance permanent protections for more immigrant communities and pass the Dream and Promise Act, which would create a path to citizenship for Dreamers and TPS holders.

americasvoice.org
