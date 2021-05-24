2005 Gray Ford Crown Victoria

Here at MC&T, we’ve made no quarrels about our feelings towards Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla V8 engine. Ever since we got a chance to experience the engine inside the Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor out at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, we’ve known that this modern-day big block is something special. And as impressive as the engine is in its stock form, the aftermarket has proven that the Godzilla V8 has a lot more to give than 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. We’ve seen several tuning companies crank the motor up past the four-digit mark, with a little help from some forced induction. The team at Harrop in Australia are the latest madmen to highlight the capabilities of Ford’s Godzilla V8 crate engine, thanks to a Harrop TVS2650 blower.