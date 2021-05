I have an item of wooden furniture which has four legs and a significant wobble. If I shake it, it rocks, with the back left and front right leg alternately on the ground and raised up slightly. Currently I have a prop under the back left leg, which stops the wobble, but I really need a more permanent solution. If I was to shave some wood from the base of one of the legs until the wobble stopped, which leg should I do this to? (I am really hoping to do this to only one leg if possible.)