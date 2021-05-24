Airbnb business soars thanks to Senior PGA

Nearly 8,000 spectators are expected to attend the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship this year at Southern Hills Country Club.

It's estimated that the Senior PGA will have a $49 million impact on the city of Tulsa.

Those people will need a place to stay. The Chamber of Commerce said a lot of the attendees will be renting out Airbnbs.

Emily Burke owns and manages 10 Airbnb properties in Tulsa as well as Chicago. While owners like Burke are staying busy with renters in their units, they also must follow certain guidelines and regulations.

Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said Airbnbs are regulated like hotels, and there is also a local ordinance the city has in place, and they collect a lodging tax. Hoyt said there are specific rules about how many people you can have in your home. You cannot have more than eight guests in your Airbnb at one time, and there are no parties or events allowed.

As far as pricing is concerned, each Airbnb is different depending on the time of year that it is booked.

"It also depends on supply and demand," Burke said. "So, if we have a lot of events that are taking place, you will see the prices of those Airbnbs go up, and you will see them go down when it’s not in season."

Anyone interested in getting into the Airbnb business, must fill out an application through the chamber. They also have to meet all the city's criteria.

