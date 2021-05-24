Military aircraft crashes in Las Vegas; 1 dead

A military plane crashed in a residential area south of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday evening. One pilot, a contractor with a defense firm, has died. A statement from defense contractor Draken US provided to American Military News via Nellis Air Force Base said, “Draken has received news of a downed aircraft out of Nellis AFB and the tragic loss of one of our pilots. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event. We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities. Draken US is also cooperating with investigating agencies to determine what led to this tragic accident.”