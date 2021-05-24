newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stowe, VT

As Democrats moved to adjourn, Republicans blocked a key housing reform proposal

By Kit Norton
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WnDh_0a9t5RVz00
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe. File photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Hours before the Vermont Legislature adjourned for the 2021 session on Friday, House Republicans took a stand against an expansive housing reform proposal that had been expected to make it to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

Though the measure had already passed both chambers, members of the Republican minority refused to suspend the rules and send it back to the Senate — a final parliamentary step before it could reach Scott’s desk.

The move killed the bill, at least for now, and provided a rare burst of drama in an otherwise sedate adjournment. It also served as a reminder that House Republicans can still influence the legislative endgame, even though they’re outnumbered in the chamber by nearly 2-1.

“It’s one of the few tools that the minority party has to slow things down,” said Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, who chairs the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs.

The bill, S.79 , would have allowed courts to oust tenants during the current eviction moratorium under certain circumstances — including if a tenant was not taking advantage of the state’s emergency rental assistance program.

It also would have created a statewide system to enforce safety standards in rental properties throughout Vermont and set up a registry for long- and short-term rentals in Vermont.

Housing advocates have for years sought legislation to set up a rental registry, which they have argued is integral to solving Vermont’s housing crisis.

Stevens, whose committee helped shape the bill, was steamed at his Republican colleagues for preventing it from becoming law.

“It was incredibly callous of the opposition to not suspend the rules,” he said.

It’s possible the bill could soon be resurrected. Stevens and Senate Majority Leader Alison Clarkson, D-Windsor, said Monday that if the Legislature returned for a veto session next month, the measure could still make it to Scott’s desk this year.

“It has to wait and cool its heels, and then it comes to us and hopefully we’ll be able to address it in the veto session,” said Clarkson, a lead sponsor on the bill. “It’s an important bill, and we’re so close.

It’s not a given, however, that the Legislature will return at all. Though the House and Senate have scheduled a veto session for June 23-24, Scott has vetoed just one bill this year — a measure shielding the records of young adults accused of some crimes — and legislative leaders could choose to wait until next January to address both bills.

According to Stevens, provisions in S.79 related to the state’s eviction moratorium cannot wait. The bill would have loosened the Covid-19 eviction freeze to give landlords and property owners more authority to work with recalcitrant tenants and have cases heard in court.

“It’s not my habit to make things easier for people to evict tenants, but what we’ve seen in the pandemic is that there are people who just won’t play and won’t utilize the tools that we have available for them or have such a negative relationship with their landlords — or tenants — that we needed to do something,” Stevens said.

The legislation would also establish a grant program for landlords to receive up to $30,000 to fix up existing housing stock and no-interest $50,000 loans for first-time homeowners — specifically aimed at people of color and other would-be buyers from marginalized communities.

Republicans argued on the House floor that the proposed regulations would discourage individuals and businesses from investing and building additional long-term rental housing.

“That was my concern — that our housing availability is so scarce that this would actually exacerbate the problem,” Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, said Monday. Scheuermann herself owns a property development and management company.

She said that landlords had originally pushed for the ability to evict a tenant who was choosing not to participate in the $100 rental assistance program. Instead, Democrats decided to only grant that authority to landlords who lived on the same property as the tenant, according to Scheuermann.

“The eviction moratorium tweaks were so few that it would have helped very few Vermont owners and landlords,” she said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: As Democrats moved to adjourn, Republicans blocked a key housing reform proposal .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stowe, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
Local
Vermont Society
City
Stowe, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Rental Housing#House Republicans#Senate Leaders#The Senate#Republican Leaders#The Vermont Legislature#D Waterbury#D Windsor#Proposal#Housing Advocates#Legislative Leaders#Legislation#Provisions#Rep Tom Stevens#Recalcitrant Tenants#Courts#Rep Heidi Scheuermann#Gov Phil Scott#Landlords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Senate Republicans block January 6 commission

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.
Congress & Courtswrrnetwork.com

Barrasso voted to block bill on January 6th Bi-Partisan Insurrection Probe

Wyoming Senior Senator John Barrasso joined the majority of his Republican colleagues this morning and voted against proceeding with a bi-partisan bill that would’ve created a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. The effort to create the commission was defeated on a 54-45 vote with six Republican Senators joining Democrats voting for the measure. The bill needed 60 votes to pass. The measure to create an independent investigation of the assault on the Capitol earlier passed in the House of Representatives 252 to 175 with 35 Republican House Members voting to support the bill.
Congress & CourtsSanta Barbara Independent

Republican Anti-Democratic Advertising

The Senate Republicans filibustered the bipartisan January 6 Commission bill because: “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 election … is a day lost on being able to draw contrast between us and the Democrats’ very left-wing agenda,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune. In other words, it would hurt Republican electoral 2022 prospects. If there was ever evidence of the need for filibuster reform, this is it!
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

House Adjourns Sine Die

OKLAHOMA CITY – The House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday following successful passage of a comprehensive conservative policy agenda. “From the budget to policy, this was the most comprehensive conservative policy session ever,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The largest House Republican majority in state history delivered more pro-growth conservative wins than ever before in a single session. We met the mandate of the voters and can build on that momentum going forward.”
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Statement on Republican Infrastructure Counteroffer

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on Republicans’ infrastructure counteroffer:. “Combatting the climate crisis in a jobs and infrastructure package is non-negotiable. Yesterday, for the first time, the Finance Committee advanced comprehensive clean energy legislation. It would invest nearly $260 billion in tax incentives for clean energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency. These incentives, which are tied to emissions reductions, are critical to meeting our climate goals and creating good-paying, clean energy jobs. In contrast, Republicans today put forward a plan that includes virtually no investments in our clean-energy future. A so-called infrastructure proposal that does nothing to move toward a clean-energy future is not a serious proposal. It’s been 12 years since Democrats last had a real opportunity to pass climate legislation. And if Republicans aren’t serious, we can’t afford to wait another 12 years. We need to keep moving forward.”
Presidential Electionrtands.com

Could the Senate GOP infrastructure bill derail negotiation talk? House Dems also throw a curveball

In what should be a slam-dunk bipartisan victory, President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill could turn into a poorly played missed shot. Senate Republicans have rolled out a $928 billion bill, which is far short of Biden’s $2 trillion hope. Furthermore, only about one-quarter of the $928 billion is tied to new spending above existing levels. Still, Senate Republicans believe they have hit on most of the hot items in Biden’s proposal. The White House responded with some disappointment, stating some of the main items in the $2 trillion plan are not receiving enough funding.
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourn 2021 session

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives adjourned Sine Die on Thursday. During this legislative session, lawmakers sent 600 measures to Governor Kevin Stitt’s office, covering a variety of areas ranging from education policies to budget, taxes, and even public safety. House Speaker Charles McCall says this...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Senate Republicans unveil $928B infrastructure counter-proposal

Senate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.
Congress & CourtsCNN

GOP senators block bill to create Capitol riot commission

JUST IN: Senate Republicans block bill to create Jan. 6 commission. Senate Republicans just blocked a bill that would have created an independent and bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left five people dead and about 140 officers injured. By a vote of 54 to 35,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle and marking the first successful filibuster by Republicans in the 117th Congress.