To the editor: Your articles on the increasing share of Americans, particularly young Americans, who are supportive of the Palestinians omit one important historical fact: Israel was created in the aftermath of the Holocaust, in which two-thirds of European Jews were murdered by the Nazis, and many of those who survived had no homes or families to return to. (“Biden confronts shifting U.S. views of Israel, Palestinians,” May 21, and “Pro-Palestinian activists are building a broad progressive coalition in the U.S.,” May 25)