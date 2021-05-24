newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Experts Reveal There Is Such Thing As Too Much Hummus And It Can Harm Your Body

By Stewart Perrie
ladbible.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people around the world will hold hummus up as one of the best foods around. It's the perfect compliment to a cheeky cheese board, or to consume with all the carrots and celery sticks imaginable. While these hummus-lovers might not want to hear this: there is a limit...

www.ladbible.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Calories#Eating Foods#Healthy Snack Foods#Best Foods#Healthy People#Hummus Tub#Reveal#Chickpeas#Antioxidants#Plant Foods#Stomach Issues#Tablespoons#Fibre#Havoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
Related
Fitnessgoodhousekeeping.com

Health Experts Explain How Yo-Yo Dieting Affects Your Body

Throughout 2021, Good Housekeeping will be exploring how we think about weight, the way we eat, and how we try to control or change our bodies in our quest to be happier and healthier. While GH also publishes weight loss content and endeavors to do so in a responsible, science-backed way, we think it’s important to present a broad perspective that allows for a fuller understanding of the complex thinking about health and body weight. Our goal here is not to tell you how to think, eat, or live — nor is to to pass judgment on how you choose to nourish your body — but rather to start a conversation about diet culture, its impact, and how we might challenge the messages we are given about what makes us attractive, successful and healthy.
TV & Videoswccq.com

Too Much TV Time May Be Bad for Your Long-Term Brain Health – Even If You’re a Grown-Up

People usually worry about whether too much TV time is bad for small kids; but a new study finds it definitely is bad for people in their 40’s, 50’s and early 60’s. Three new studies reveal that people who reported watching moderate to large amounts of TV in their 40s, 50s, and early 60s experienced greater cognitive declines, and had lower levels of gray matter in their brains, in their 70s and 80s, compared with those who reported watching very little TV in the same timeframe.
Nutrition1069morefm.com

Is Eating Too Much Hummus Bad for You?

The internet is in freak-out mode after someone stumbled on an article that said eating too much hummus could be bad for you. But is it really something to worry about? The website “Eat This, Not That” posted about it way back in February. And yes, eating too much hummus can be bad, just like eating too much of anything can be bad.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
EatThis

This Is The #1 Ingredient To Boost Coffee's Health Benefits, Experts Say

Coffee has never inspired quite so much adventure in our daily routines as it's done the past year. Whether you've taken to gourmand preparation habits or sampled the bevy of compelling additions to your morning bev (like this easy saffron coffee infusion recipe… yum), this update is sure to get your attention: The interest around one trendy coffee condiment has been heating up, and at first it seemed questionable. But now that the nutrition benefits of the hottest new coffee addition are front and center, it seems this has gone from a flaky fluke to a significant health hack.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

30 Signs Stress is Wrecking Your Body, Say Experts

You wouldn't eat a food that shrinks your brain. You wouldn't drive a car that makes you sweat. You wouldn't buy a purse that worsens PMS. So why are we all so cool with stress being just "a part of life"? It doesn't have to be. And if you reduce stress, you will be better for it. Because the impact stress has on your body is remarkable—and hazardous. Read on to discover 30 more things stress is doing to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.
Healthsflcn.com

The Effects of too much Caffeine

Caffeine may be a naturally occurring chemical, but that doesn’t mean that it is good for you in large doses. Most often found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, it has been linked with the ability to keep a person awake, which is why it is highly valued by those who have high workloads, or want to be able to stay awake for longer. Too much caffeine, known as a caffeine overdose, can have some detrimental effects on the body. These can vary in severity, but it is commonly accepted that the consumption of caffeine should be kept to a minimum for your overall general health and wellbeing.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How much harm can a little excess salt do? Plenty

Many people know too much salt in their diet is a bad thing. Not nearly as many know exactly why. “They’re surprised at the degree to which it can affect them,” said Dr. Cheryl Laffer, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. “And at the amount of salt that there is in the American diet.”
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt

Whether you're sprinkling some on your salad or adding a few pinches to your homemade pasta sauce, adding salt to food is a regular part of many people's culinary routines. However, while the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, most people in the U.S. are getting significantly more than that on a daily basis.
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Too much TV may put your brain at risk, but not for the reason you think

If you’re a couch potato now, the habit may be putting you at risk of cognitive decline later in life. That’s according to three new studies published by the American Heart Association, which found that moderate to high television consumption in midlife was linked to lower gray matter volumes and worse cognitive decline in older age.
Mental HealthINFORUM

Too much positivity can become toxic, experts say

DULUTH — Optimism can lead to better health, but what happens when it turns into too much of a good thing?. People often default to trying to make us feel better when we share hardships online or in person, but encouragement can sometimes become invalidating. When “Think happy thoughts,” “It...
Fitnessmyheraldreview.com

Healthy Living: Get to bed! What a good night's sleep can mean for your health

For far too many of us, a good night’s sleep can feel like a luxury — something we will catch up on when we have the time, whenever that might be. Over 1/3 of American adults are getting less than the recommended 7 hours of sleep each night and according to researchers, this is resulting in more than an increase in caffeine consumption — it has created a public health epidemic. Just how important is a good night’s sleep?
NutritionHealthline

Can Herbalife Products Harm Your Kidneys?

Herbalife offers various high protein supplements, including many meal replacements, protein bars, and drink mixes. Protein plays a key role in growth and development, tissue repair, muscle synthesis, and more (. ). However, following a high protein diet long term may cause waste products to slowly build up in the...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

On a Diet? Eat These 11 Foods, Say Experts

On a diet? Eat these foods, say experts—and also make sure they feel right for life. You should like them. Enjoy them. Desire them. "When food cravings are reduced, it is easier to stay within a calorie deficit in order to lose weight," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RDN, Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, LLC. "Your body also has to work harder to break down protein than carbs or fats, which burns more calories. The best 'diet' is one that you can sustain for life, where you can eat nourishing, energizing foods that help you meet your weight loss goals." With that in mind, Mitri and Lorraine Kearney BASc, CDN, CEO New York City Nutrition and Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, provided us with their best foods to eat when on a diet. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Diet Habits That Are Wrecking Your Body, According to Dietitians

There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be healthy. Eating a healthy diet, moving your body, and getting an adequate amount of sleep are all massively important for your body's physical and mental happiness. However, if you're constantly hearing poor dieting advice straight from toxic diet culture, it can be difficult to decipher what's truly healthy and what's not. That's why we spoke with a few registered dietitians regarding popular diet habits that are completely wrecking your body.
HealthHealthline

Too Much TV in Your 40s, 50s Can Affect Brain Health: What You Can Do

Researchers say people who watch more television in middle age have a higher risk of declining brain health in later years. Their studies indicate that excessive TV watching can cause cognitive decline and a reduction in gray matter. Experts recommend that you select an activity to replace TV watching that...
Drinkshealththoroughfare.com

New Study Reveals That Alcohol is Much More Harmful Than Previously Thought

Many of us consume alcohol these days for various reasons – social interactions, feeling more energic and in a good mood, or just for the sheer pleasure of tasting it. While many researchers believe that it’s nothing wrong with moderate alcohol consumption and that the habit can even provide some health benefits, a new study done at the University of Oxford is raising the alarm.
NutritionYoga Journal

Want to Lower Stress? Eat Your Fruits & Veggies

When you want to lower your stress and anxiety, there’s all kinds of things you can try: yoga, meditation, therapy, a long run in a beautiful place. But have you tried changing your diet? A new study has shown that fruits and vegetables are some of the best foods that reduce stress and anxiety.
Weight LossPosted by
Parade

If You're Trying to Avoid Weight Gain, Here Are 40 Tips from Experts That Actually Work

Let’s face it, plenty of people have gained weight during the pandemic and lockdowns. While you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself about it—it was a really, really tough year—you may be itching to lose some of it in an effort to feel lighter and happier with your body. But how? We talked to plenty of experts in the field—nutritionists, dietitians, personal trainers and doctors—to get simple tips to get the scale moving. In fact, you may be surprised at just how easy it is to avoid gaining weight!