Another nice day on tap for Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 40s to near 50° for much of the area. Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will develop in the afternoon making things partly cloudy. It’ll be a bit breezy, but stronger winds are expected in northwest South Dakota, where 50 mph wind gusts are likely. A Wind Advisory is in place for Harding, Butte, Perkins, Ziebach and northern Meade Counties from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.www.blackhillsfox.com