Another nice day on tap for Tuesday

By David Stradling
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the 40s to near 50° for much of the area. Another beautiful day is on tap for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will develop in the afternoon making things partly cloudy. It’ll be a bit breezy, but stronger winds are expected in northwest South Dakota, where 50 mph wind gusts are likely. A Wind Advisory is in place for Harding, Butte, Perkins, Ziebach and northern Meade Counties from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Rapid City, SDKEVN

A Warm Start to the Workweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Look for partly cloudy skies today with warm temperatures on the heels of southeast winds. These winds will also bring in more low level moisture, which will set the stage for some active weather later this week. Isolated thunderstorms could pop up Tuesday afternoon, but...
Environmentnewscenter1.tv

WATCH: Time-lapse of fog rolling into the Black Hills Monday morning

It was the perfect morning for weather enthusiasts as swirling clouds enveloped the Black Hills in great waves Monday morning. Fog usually has a tough time cresting the hogbacks into West Rapid City, but eventually overcame the drier air. Dew points are expected to rise over the next couple of...
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Stormy pattern continues through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase through the day Saturday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. Models have been coming together over the past 12-24 hours about some nice moisture moving through Saturday night and Sunday morning. There are still a couple models that don’t agree with that, but it will be something we watch closely through the day Saturday. If the moisture does move into the area, some spots could pick up more than an inch of rain. If it misses us, we will likely pick up less than a half inch of moisture.
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City Locally dense fog this morning The plains of southwestern South Dakota east and south of the Black Hills and Interstate 90 will see areas of fog this morning, with visibility occasionally reduced to 1/4 mile. The fog will dissipate after 8 am MDT.
Lawrence County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Black Hawk to near Palmer Gulch Resort. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Western Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Rockerville, Sheridan Lake, Keystone Wye, Bear Country, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 50 and 57.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Hermosa Foot Hills, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Hermosa Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTY At 234 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Reptile Gardens, or 5 miles south of Rapid City, moving east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Southern Rapid City, southern Rapid Valley, Rockerville, Bear Country, Hart Ranch, Black Gap, Reptile Gardens and Rapid City Airport.