Another nice day on tap for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will increase through the day Saturday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Temperatures will remain comfortable with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. Models have been coming together over the past 12-24 hours about some nice moisture moving through Saturday night and Sunday morning. There are still a couple models that don’t agree with that, but it will be something we watch closely through the day Saturday. If the moisture does move into the area, some spots could pick up more than an inch of rain. If it misses us, we will likely pick up less than a half inch of moisture.