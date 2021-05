Publisher Playism in collaboration with video game developer Petit Depotto originally launched Gnosia on Playstation Vita in 2019 in Japan and on the Nintendo Switch in April 2020 and finally, worldwide in March 2021. Fans of the game will finally have the opportunity to play through the enticing, fun and unique story of Gnosia on PC later this year. Although the exact release date has not been set, the release on PC has been confirmed for anticipating fans. The current price tag is USD$24.99 and the game will be available via the Steam Store. Furthermore, the developers have ensured that the game will support English, Japanese and simplied Chinese langauge options. Gnosia is not demanding on PC at all, simply requiring an Intel Core i5 Processor and above.