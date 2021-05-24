newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rep. Ann Wagner to Newsmax: WHO Should Not Be the Entity Investigating COVID Origins

By Jim Thomas
NewsMax.com
 3 days ago

The WHO “World Health Organization” should not be the entity investigating the origins of COVID-19. “Well, there certainly needs to be an investigation, but I don't know that the WHO is the correct body to be assuming that mantle- they were involved not only in the spread of COVID-19, but in the cover up too,” Missouri’s Republican Rep. Ann Wagner told ''Spicer & Co.'' on Newsmax.

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv Now#Samsung Tv#Pluto Tv#Republican#Spicer Co#Covid#Npr#Chinese#Dish Network Ch#Spectrum#Fios#Frontier Ch#Suddenlink Ch#At T#Fubo#Ott#Roku#Lg#Vizio#Newsmax Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Hinson Happy About COVID Origin Investigation

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she is glad to see the administration call for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus. President Donald Trump had said the virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China, but that was dismissed. The investigation is now going to look into that possibility. The first-term Republican from Marion says it’s unfortunate that it has taken this long to start asking those questions, and says she thinks there probably were some politics involved.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: House Democrats pressure Biden to expand Medicare | Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not 'more likely than the other' | WHO: Africa in 'urgent need' of 20 million second vaccine doses

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. If you’re itching to get away and will be vaccinated by late June, you might consider boarding the first cruise ship to get CDC approval to sail with paying customers: the Celebrity Edge. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China refusal to support WHO COVID origins probe accelerated Biden announcement on US investigation: official

China's refusal to support the World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of COVID-19 spurred the Biden administration to accelerate the declassification of U.S. intelligence and the release of President Biden's statement revealing that officials are coalescing around "two likely scenarios" that led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News has learned.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci’s frequent fibs disqualify him as a trustworthy spokesman

We’ve never considered Dr. Anthony Fauci either a saint or a devil: He’s a medical bureaucrat unexpectedly thrown into the limelight by the pandemic. But his usefulness as a government spokesman on COVID issues has clearly come to an end. On Tuesday, the White House chief medical adviser told lawmakers...
U.S. PoliticsWDIO-TV

Biden asks US intel officials to investigate COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”. Biden directed U.S. national laboratories...
U.S. Politicskhn.org

Pressure Rises For ‘Transparent’ Investigation Into Covid’s Origins

Speaking at the World Health Assembly, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pushed for a "transparent, science-based" follow-up investigation into where the coronavirus pandemic originated. Reports note the matter is causing political turmoil. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told a virtual World Health Assembly meeting Tuesday there...
Congress & CourtsMarshall County Daily

Scalise & Comer Call on Democrats to Investigate COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON—Today, Congressman House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-Ky.) called on the Democrat leadership in Congress to investigate the origins of COVID-19. In a letter to Select Subcommittee Chairman James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), Comer wrote, “There is evidence the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) started the pandemic, covered it up, and is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide. These questions are not a diversion as Speaker Pelosi has stated—they get to truth and accountability. The House Democrat majority’s refusal to follow the science, listen to the experts, and investigate the origins of COVID-19 raises serious questions about the credibility of the Select Subcommittee because we are uniquely positioned to find the truth, and seeking those answers is squarely within our mandated jurisdiction.”
U.S. PoliticsAmerican Thinker

Media proven wrong on COVID origins...but who cares?

Well, well, well. It seems the media's and assorted government officials' insistence that the COVID virus did not escape from the Wuhan lab was a lie. As Tucker Carlson put it: "Pretty much every sane person acknowledges at this point that the government of China likely caused the single worst man-made disaster in human history."
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Becerra presses for speedy study of virus's origins

WASHINGTON -- The United States' top health official called Tuesday for a swift follow-up investigation into the coronavirus's origins amid renewed questions about whether the virus jumped from an animal host into humans in a naturally occurring event or escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Health and Human Services...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top U.S. Health Officials Call for Further Investigation Into Coronavirus Origin

The United States’ top public health officials have called for further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic as questions swirl over reports that researchers in Wuhan, China, were hospitalized as early as November 2019, far earlier than previously known. During a meeting of the World Health Organization on Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the WHO should be allowed “the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak.” At a White House briefing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said, “Because we don’t know 100 percent what the origin is, it’s imperative that we look and we do an investigation.” Andy Slavitt, the White House’s top coronavirus response adviser, said the same day, “We need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don’t feel like we have that now.” Many experts, including those from the WHO, previously dismissed the lab origin theory, but information about the early infections has raised questions of whether COVID-19 did originate in the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than via zoonotic transmission.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US Health Secretary Calls For 2nd COVID-19 Origins Investigation

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct a second, more fully transparent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The WHO issued a joint statement with Chinese scientists in March after the agency led a...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

HHS chief calls for follow-up investigation into COVID origins

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told a virtual World Health Assembly meeting Tuesday there needs to be a "transparent, science-based" follow-up investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The original investigation by a team of scientists assembled by the World Health Organization and China's...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

US urges 'transparent' WHO inquiry into Covid origins

The US health secretary has urged the World Health Organization to ensure the next phase of investigation into Covid-19's origins is "transparent". Speaking to a ministerial-level WHO meeting, Xavier Becerra said international experts should be allowed to evaluate the source of coronavirus. US media reports suggest growing evidence the virus...