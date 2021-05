Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Lakers will collide with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Inter-Division battle at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET. Los Angeles will try to complete a back-to-back victory after winning their recent duel against the Indiana Pacers to a score of 122-115 on Saturday. The Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the finale of the regular season on Sunday. The LA Lakers tied with Portland in 6th place at 41-30 in the Western Conference with 10 games behind and ranked 3rd in the Pacific Division with 9 games behind and a .577 team percentage. PF Anthony Davis scored a double-double of 28 points and 10 boards in leading Los Angeles. SF LeBron James chipped in 24 points and dished out 8 assists while Center Andre Drummond grabbed 15 rebounds with 11 points to complete a double-double for the Lakers in the victory.