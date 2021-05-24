New rock memorabilia auction offering Alex Van Halen drum kit, Eddie Van Halen guitars & more collectibles

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”