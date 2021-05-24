In less than a year, national builders have strengthened their grip on Wilmington’s development market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>