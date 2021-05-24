Meet The Linda Lindas, The Young Punk Band Whose Song About Racism Rocked The Internet
LOS ANGELES — It’s Friday and the Linda Lindas are jamming in their family’s living room, bouncing around in their socks and whipping their hair around their faces. It feels like a normal afternoon, but for this teen/tween punk rock band it’s a surreal moment. In the past 24 hours, a video of the half-Asian, half-Latinx group — two sisters, their cousin, and close friend who range in age from 10 to 16 — performing their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library rocked the internet.www.buzzfeednews.com