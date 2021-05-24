newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Alex Marlow: NYT Manufactured ‘Racial Panic and Hysteria’ with 1619 Project to Shift from Shattered Russia Hoax

By Robert Kraychik
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Times manufactured a “racial panic and hysteria” with its 1619 Project to deflect from the collapse of the fraudulent narrative of former President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia, Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, said during a livestream on Facebook and Instagram.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alex Marlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Hoax#Nyt#Political News#1619 Project To Shift#American#The New York Times#Race Hysteria#Racial Panic#Left Wing News Media#Collapse#Truth#Russian Government#Secret Corruption#Campaign#Agenda#Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CBS admits COVID lab-leak theory developments are 'vindication of sorts for Trump-era officials'

CBS offered a rather stunning concession about the coronavirus lab-leak theory that was first introduced by the Trump administration last year. On Thursday, CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes appeared on "CBS This Morning" to report on President Biden's order for intelligence officials to issue a report about the origins of COVID within 90 days. But recent developments suggest that the lab-leak theory could actually be what started the pandemic, particularly after the Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence believes at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms back in November 2019.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

New York Times reporter apologizes for criticizing lab leak coronavirus theory as racist

A New York Times global health reporter apologized Wednesday for tweets disparaging the coronavirus "lab leak" theory as implausible and racist. "I deleted my earlier tweets about the origins of the pandemic because they were badly phrased. The origin of the pandemic is an important line of reporting that my colleagues are covering aggressively," reporter Apoorva Mandavilli wrote.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Lead witness in Trump inaugural investigation claims Trump was involved

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to Melania Trump, now a lead witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Thursday. Wolkoff spoke about the role the Trump Organization played in the allocation of funds for events surrounding the former president’s 2017 inauguration.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Stelter stays relatively quiet on media's about-face on coronavirus lab leak theory

CNN's Brian Stelter covers the media for his network but has been relatively quiet about the massive shift in press coverage on the origins of the coronavirus. After outlets almost uniformly dismissed the notion last year that the virus could have accidentally leaked from a Wuhan lab known for its experiments on bat coronaviruses, there has been a sharp about-face on the subject over the past month.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Media is explaining how their prejudice biased coverage of possible Wuhan lab leak

Nothing funnier than watching a media caught scrambling to cover their messes. It's like watching a cat doing somersaults in a litter box. Take CNN, the conspiracy nut network, which spent four years pushing the collusion hoax, calling anyone who disagreed with them a bigot. They flooded the media zone with impeachment theatre - an anti-Trump hysteria that kept everyone busy, as the coronavirus spread. Their emotional despair over Trump pushed the most destructive manmade disaster in history into a dark corner where it blossomed like a pot plant in Kat’s bedroom window. And when the virus took off - the media, along with the WHO concluded it wasn’t a lab leak, before they’d seriously investigated it.
ProtestsPosted by
Newsweek

Huffington Post Reporter Sparks Outrage for Saying Capitol Riot Was 1,000 Times Worse Than 9/11

A political journalist sparked outrage Monday night after asserting that the January 6 Capitol Riot was "1,000 percent worse" than the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte responded Monday to tweets from conservative author Byron York, who ridiculed any comparisons between the deadly U.S. Capitol riots and the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Dáte suggested the January 6 insurrection was much worse than 9/11 because it was an attack on democracy led by a U.S. president—Donald Trump. The journalist was responding to conservatives including York who were mocking the January 6 riot as insignificant by comparison.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Reporters blame Trump for not initially finding Wuhan lab theory credible

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and others appeared to blame former President Donald Trump Tuesday for making the Wuhan lab-leak theory political and thus the reason why reporters didn’t find the theory credible. During a segment on CNN, Haberman responded to anchor John Berman’s statement about how reporters went...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden team shut down State Dept. inquiry probing possible lab link to COVID: report

The Biden administration ended an inquiry into a possible connection between the origins of the novel coronavirus and a lab in Wuhan, a CNN report published Tuesday claims. The State Department launched the previously undisclosed inquiry last fall under President Donald Trump — but the effort was shut down this spring because of “concerns about the quality of its work,” CNN reported, citing three unnamed sources.