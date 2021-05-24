Alex Marlow: NYT Manufactured ‘Racial Panic and Hysteria’ with 1619 Project to Shift from Shattered Russia Hoax

Nothing funnier than watching a media caught scrambling to cover their messes. It's like watching a cat doing somersaults in a litter box. Take CNN, the conspiracy nut network, which spent four years pushing the collusion hoax, calling anyone who disagreed with them a bigot. They flooded the media zone with impeachment theatre - an anti-Trump hysteria that kept everyone busy, as the coronavirus spread. Their emotional despair over Trump pushed the most destructive manmade disaster in history into a dark corner where it blossomed like a pot plant in Kat’s bedroom window. And when the virus took off - the media, along with the WHO concluded it wasn’t a lab leak, before they’d seriously investigated it.