Alex Marlow: NYT Manufactured ‘Racial Panic and Hysteria’ with 1619 Project to Shift from Shattered Russia Hoax
The New York Times manufactured a “racial panic and hysteria” with its 1619 Project to deflect from the collapse of the fraudulent narrative of former President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia, Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, said during a livestream on Facebook and Instagram.www.breitbart.com