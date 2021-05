Middletown South earned its second big win in as many days, taking down Manalapan, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-2, in a five-inning, rain-shortened affair in Middletown. Middletown South scored broke the scoreless tie by scoring a run in the bottom of the third inning that was the lone run of the first four innings. Manalapan swung the momentum and took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth before Middletown South took control with four runs in the bottom of the inning.