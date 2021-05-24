High school students to ‘plant’ 200 ceramic poppies at Riverhead’s World War I monument for Memorial Day

Riverhead High School art students have created 200 ceramic poppies for placement on the lawn of the Suffolk County Historical Society, near the World War I monument. The art installation, by students of ceramics teacher Selena Pagliarulo and creative crafts teacher Debbie Cantalupo, will commemorate Memorial Day at the site of the monument on West Main Street, erected to honor the 304 Riverhead men who served in the U.S. military in World War I, including nine who did not return home.