Riverhead, NY

High school students to ‘plant’ 200 ceramic poppies at Riverhead’s World War I monument for Memorial Day

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 4 days ago
Riverhead High School art students have created 200 ceramic poppies for placement on the lawn of the Suffolk County Historical Society, near the World War I monument. The art installation, by students of ceramics teacher Selena Pagliarulo and creative crafts teacher Debbie Cantalupo, will commemorate Memorial Day at the site of the monument on West Main Street, erected to honor the 304 Riverhead men who served in the U.S. military in World War I, including nine who did not return home.

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com
