Morris Hills scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Montclair 12-11 on Friday in Rockaway. Morris Hills led 5-1 entering the fourth, but Montclair scored five times to take the lead. Morris Hills got three runs in the fifth to go back in front 8-6, but Montclair scored five in its half of the sixth to go back in front 11-8. Morris Hills then got one run back in the bottom of the sixth before the three-run rally in the seventh won the game.