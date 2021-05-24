Monday Evening Forecast

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dry weather pattern continues this week over the panhandle. We will see mostly clear skies tonight w/a little patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid 60s. As we head into Tuesday the hot & dry weather will continue w/mid 80s at the coast & low to mid 90s inland. Winds will shift SW in the afternoon at 10-15 mph. The forecast remains hot and dry through Friday w/only small rain chances this weekend.

