Monday Evening Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA At 504 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blountstown, Altha, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Selman, Abe Springs, Fountain, Union City, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Camps Head, Kennys Mill, Alliance, Blountstown Airport, Hugh Creek, Compass Lake, Betts, Red Oak and Ridgetop. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH