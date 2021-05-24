Monday Evening Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Bay; Jackson; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BAY AND NORTHERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...NORTHWESTERN GADSDEN AND NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA...WESTERN DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1030 AM EDT/930 AM CDT/ At 947 AM EDT/847 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ashford to 6 miles west of Marianna to 14 miles southeast of Vernon. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Donalsonville, Blountstown, Marianna, Bainbridge, Chattahoochee, Malone, Sneads, Bristol, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Iron City, Brinson, Bascom, Rock Bluff, Moose Pond and Clarksville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia.