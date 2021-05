State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield) is proving to be more than willing to take on the role of the voice of the people in the fight for fair maps. “I’m here today to reinforce what we’ve heard over the last months, but particularly over the weekend from Illinois residents and community groups who are extremely concerned that their voices were not heard in the development of this resulting new legislative map proposal,” Bourne said in a video posted to YouTube. “Late Friday, as has been mentioned, we saw a new map proposal released by Democrats that we still don’t know what data they used or what process they used to reach this result.”