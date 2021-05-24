How Adidas and Allbirds Smashed Convention to Create a Sustainable Sneaker

We’re not sure if you were aware of this, but we’re big fans of shoes here at Input. So while we’d love to hop over to London next week for the opening day of The Design Museum’s new exhibition, Sneakers Unboxed: From Studio to Street, we doubt that’s truly on the cards for us right now. Luckily, the British-based museum anticipated the logistical difficulties of travel and has partnered to create “Sneaker 0 by Snap,” an all-digital shoe that can be digitally tried on via a new filter courtesy of Snapchat. But there’s a bit more to it than just that...