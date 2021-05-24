newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Adidas and Allbirds Smashed Convention to Create a Sustainable Sneaker

By Jonathan Evans
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's start with the number 3. Well, actually, that's rounding up. And as you'll see, precision is important when it comes to the subject matter at hand. So let's get more precise: 2.94. That's the carbon footprint, in kilograms, of the aptly named Futurecraft.Footprint, a sneaker created by Adidas and Allbirds in a year-long project that broke with convention not only in its aggressive stance on sustainability but in the simple fact that two onetime competitors suddenly found themselves acting as collaborators.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products#Sneaker#Brand Design#Sustainable Design#Product Design#Futurecraft#Adidas Future#Sweetfoam#Tencel#Performance Shoes#Low Carbon Design#Carbon Footprint#Sustainability#Convention#Embroidery#Businesses#Fall#Precision#Customers#Eager Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Apparel
Related
Appareluncrate.com

Adidas x Allbirds FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT Sneakers

These Gel-Lyte sneakers bring back the original silhouette and upgrade to eco-friendly materials. $110. These Gel-Lyte kicks bring back the original silhouette and upgrade to eco-friendly materials. $110 . Lord Jones CBD Body Lotion. Infused with CBD, the Lord Jones Body Lotion restores the skin with a rich, cooling formula....
Apparelinputmag.com

Adidas and Allbirds first collab is very sustainable and not very stylish

When Adidas first announced it was collaborating with Allbirds nearly a year ago, we were shocked. Not only is it rare for two sneaker brands to work together, but Allbirds’ favorability among tech bros and dads seemed like an ill fit for a much more stylish partner. Even the way they announced the news was corny, engaging in a trite Twitter exchange that must have been approved by dozens of people. Sure, putting aside corporate competitiveness in exchange for sustainability is honorable — but really, Allbirds?
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

How Jon Wexler Signed Kanye to Adidas and Helped Build Yeezy

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they're joined by sneaker industry veteran Jon Wexler to talk about his 18 years at Adidas, which included working with Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady and most notoriously signing Kanye West in 2013. He discusses his time with Yeezy and some of the craziest and most notorious moments with the brand, as well as trying to sign Drake to Adidas before moving on to Shopify in 2020.
ApparelHighsnobiety

PLEASURES x adidas Superstar & Other Sneakers Worth a Look

Sneakerheads are bombarded with news of upcoming releases on a daily basis. To save you some time from searching each and every site and leak account, we've taken it upon ourselves to sift through the onslaught and bring you a few noteworthy kicks that have captured our attention. Today, we're...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

How This Sustainable Fashion Brand Makes a Statement With Its #StopAsianHate Face Mask

Better Off Alone is a gender-neutral, sustainable fashion company specializing in biodegradable face masks and other protective gear that does not harm the environment. Cofounder and Asian American Bonnie Poon — who is one of three women of diverse backgrounds leading the charge at BOA — was ready and willing to talk to us about the specifics behind the environmental impact of single-use PPE.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Human Made x adidas SLIPON PURE HM & Other Fire New Sneakers

Sneakerheads are bombarded with news of upcoming releases on a daily basis. To save you some time from searching each and every site and leak account, we've taken it upon ourselves to sift through the onslaught and bring you a few noteworthy kicks that have captured our attention. Today, adidas...
Designers & CollectionsThe Independent

How did sneakers become such a global phenomenon?

It’s hard to imagine a time sneakers weren’t everywhere. For many of us, lacing up a pair of trainers is the only way to complete an outfit, whether you’re off duty or in the office. Trainers have had such an impact on culture and fashion, they’re now getting a dedicated...
ApparelThe Guardian

Sole traders: how sneakers became as collectable as art

To most people they just look like a pair of trainers or sneakers, but for Gerome Sapp the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes represent a watershed moment in design and modern commerce. “If you’re a sneakerhead, you know that sneaker,” says Sapp. The art market is paying attention, too. The...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

H&M Pairs With Good News on a Stylish Sustainable Sneaker Collab

Over the past few years, fashion leaders like H&M have taken a turn towards sustainability. But while apparel companies work to create clothes from recycled materials and cotton fabrics that use less water and fewer pesticides, sneaker companies have had a harder time making similar changes. That is until Good News emerged in 2016. Founded in London by fashion industry insiders Nia Jones and Ben Tattersall, Good News has pioneered less-toxic sneaker making methods, using innovative materials like Bananatex®, a natural fiber from banana plants, and Vegea™, a vegan leather substitute made out of grapes. Even better, Jones and Tattersall recognize that healthy changes go down a bit easier when they’re delivered with a playful sense of humor and flat out cool designs.
ApparelHighsnobiety

A Crash Course on adidas Futurecraft STRUNG & How It Works

When it was unveiled last October, adidas Futurecraft STRUNG was heralded as a true gamechanger in footwear design and manufacturing. Promising a radically new way to design, sample, and construct uppers, it's one part of adidas’ multi-pronged Futurecraft series, which includes innovations such as the brand’s 3D-printed 4D midsoles and fully automated SPEEDFACTORY.
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

London's Design Museum and Snapchat partner for AI-created digital sneakers

We’re not sure if you were aware of this, but we’re big fans of shoes here at Input. So while we’d love to hop over to London next week for the opening day of The Design Museum’s new exhibition, Sneakers Unboxed: From Studio to Street, we doubt that’s truly on the cards for us right now. Luckily, the British-based museum anticipated the logistical difficulties of travel and has partnered to create “Sneaker 0 by Snap,” an all-digital shoe that can be digitally tried on via a new filter courtesy of Snapchat. But there’s a bit more to it than just that...
ApparelHighsnobiety

How to Style the adidas ZX 2K Boost

The adidas ZX 2K Boost may have released just a few months ago, but the new lifestyle silhouette has already made the rounds on the internet and social media. The sneaker first dropped in February and merges the revolutionary design of its ‘80s-era predecessors — the ZX running series — with modern technology like energy-returning cushioning and progressive looks. The ZX has always been a proving ground for experimentation so it makes sense for that tradition to continue.
Environmentthemanual.com

Arc’Teryx Is Creating ReBird, and It’s One of the Coolest Sustainability Initiatives Yet

According to a study by McKinsey, the fashion industry produces around 100 billion garments each year — enough for every person on Earth to buy more than one new garment per month. And for every five garments produced, three of them will end up in a landfill or an incinerator only twelve months later. The fashion industry must pivot, or else we all will bear the full consequences of ignoring this environmental impact when shopping.
Environmentconceptcarz.com

CUPRA team up with SEAQUAL to create sustainable seats

• CUPRA Born bucket seats use upcycled materials removed from the Mediterranean Sea. •SEAQUAL® YARN polymer created from material found by fishermen and volunteers in seas, oceans, rivers and estuaries. •Collaboration reaffirms CUPRA's commitment to innovation and a more circular economy. •The CUPRA Born's world premiere will take place on...