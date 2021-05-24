newsbreak-logo
Business

Morgan Stanley picks China stocks for the second half of the year

By Evelyn Cheng, @chengevelyn
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley analysts are so cautious on China they're downgrading a once hot sector — and turning to some individual stocks. Multiple uncertainties, such as inflation, monetary policy tightening and greater regulation on Chinese technology companies, will weigh on the overall market, Asia equity strategists wrote in a mid-year China stocks outlook on May 17.

www.cnbc.com
