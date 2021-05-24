Morgan Stanley picks China stocks for the second half of the year

The Dow finished barely positive Wednesday on its 125th birthday but the broader market clinched modest gains, powered by a rise in energy and consumer discretionary as investors appeared to grow assured that the Federal Reserve wouldn't react to rising inflation by rapidly withdrawing easy-money policies. Against the backdrop, the Russell 2000 index closed up around 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index edged 0.2% higher at 4,196. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.6% to reach around 13,738. Shares of Ford Motor Co. shot up 8.5% after the vehicle maker said it planned to spend $30 billion on vehicle electrification by 2025, up from a previously stated goal of $22 billion in EV spending. Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers grilled the heads of banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. Morgan Stanley , Bank of America Corp. , Wells Fargo & Co. and Goldman Sachs . In other corporate news, shares of Amazon finished up 0.2% after its announcement to by MGM.