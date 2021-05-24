newsbreak-logo
Dewitt County, TX

DeWitt County crops tour to focus on hybrid cotton test plot

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 DeWitt County Crops Tour will allow crop farmers to learn more about best practices in the field from industry experts. On June 8, the tour will include a program on how to properly take a soil test and interpret the results and visiting a hybrid test plot, a cotton variety test plot and a Corteva weed and brush control site. Registration will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the program will begin at 3 p.m. and a barbecue meal will be held at 6:30 p.m. with brisket, sausage and sides at Guenau Hall, 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown. Meals are $5 each.

