Last summer, Dylan Eng got a chance to play for the Hopewell Post 339 American Legion team, as it played all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. That team was filled with older players, some who had been around when the Hopewell Valley High School baseball team last won something: the 2018 Mercer County Tournament. Of course, many of the players on that 2018 Bulldogs’ squad were also on the 2017 American Legion team that won the New Jersey and Mid Atlantic Regional Tournaments, to break what had been a long hex of tournament heartbreaks for the players from Hopewell.