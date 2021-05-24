newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm, humid air to replace current coolness in the Northeast

By Elliot Abrams
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer-style temperatures that dominated the Northeast during the past weekend vanished Sunday night, and it was cooler throughout the region on Monday. Since cool air is more dense than warm air, it often takes a while for warm air to return. In fact, it only happens when the cool air itself starts to retreat. The forecast models are in general agreement that that retreat will occur on Tuesday, and that by the end of the day, it will be warm and humid in most or all of the Northeast. The picture below shows the gray overcast that I saw in the middle of Pennsylvania as I was walking Scotty the dog Monday morning. I had a doctor's appointment in Altoona, where it was pouring when I got there at 9 a.m.

www.accuweather.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Air#Humid#Back Here On Earth#Warm Air#Storm Clouds#Air Space#Dogwood#Spaceweather Com#Gfs#Rain#Temperatures#Spotty Showers#Eastern Canada#Southwestern Canada#South Central Canada#Home#Walking#Ohio Valley#Flow#Outdoor Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
94.5 PST

Mostly miserable Memorial Day Weekend weather for NJ: Soaking rain, raw wind, cold

2+ inches of rain. 30+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures stuck 20+ degrees below normal. Minor to moderate coastal flooding. Yuck. Yes, this is unfortunately a pretty disgusting forecast for the first two-thirds of the Memorial Day Weekend. But there is one very bright spot: Monday. Memorial Day. I’m assuming most area parades and remembrance ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, which will clearly be the nicest day of the weekend. Let’s be sure to celebrate that piece of good weather, while never forgetting the true reason for Memorial Day.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

Rainy and cool: Northeast Ohio’s holiday weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will continue to drop for the first half of the long holiday weekend before rebounding slightly in time for Memorial Day. The National Weather Service’s forecast for the weekend calls for rain and highs only in the 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Skies will clear by Sunday with highs back in the sixties. Overnight lows will remain chilly throughout the weekend, dropping into the 40s for most areas.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Cool start to Friday will lead to warm up over Memorial Day weekend

WEATHER STORY: Friday morning will start with a Freeze Warning for Minnesota and Wisconsin. The U.P. will face a Frost Advisory at the same time. The alerts should end by 9 a.m. Then, it will become a little sunnier and a little warmer for the Memorial Day weekend. Next rain chance will be Sunday.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Clouding up with rain arriving this afternoon

Turning out cloudy with rain developing early this afternoon. High: 66. Cloudy and cool with a bit of rain and drizzle. High: 56 Low: 47. After severe storms swept through the area late Wednesday, we enjoyed a sun-sational Thursday with plenty of sunshine but with less heat and humidity. It was still warm, but more comfortable with highs around 80 degrees, the type of weather we'd love to continue right through the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has different plans altogether.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Front to bring rain, big changes into Memorial Day Weekend

A cold front will move into the area on Friday returning the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms. After clearing the coast by Sunday, some nice changes are in store. Next 24 Hours: Overnight should remain quiet and muggy with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 70s....