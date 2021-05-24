Warm, humid air to replace current coolness in the Northeast

The summer-style temperatures that dominated the Northeast during the past weekend vanished Sunday night, and it was cooler throughout the region on Monday. Since cool air is more dense than warm air, it often takes a while for warm air to return. In fact, it only happens when the cool air itself starts to retreat. The forecast models are in general agreement that that retreat will occur on Tuesday, and that by the end of the day, it will be warm and humid in most or all of the Northeast. The picture below shows the gray overcast that I saw in the middle of Pennsylvania as I was walking Scotty the dog Monday morning. I had a doctor's appointment in Altoona, where it was pouring when I got there at 9 a.m.