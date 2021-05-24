Phoenix Truck Driving School Open House
Phoenix Truck Driving School Open House Tuesday, May 25th from 4PM to 7PM. at [email protected] office. KINGMAN, May 21, 2021 — Join [email protected] – Kingman, Phoenix Truck Driving School and Mohave Community College for an open house to introduce their new evening truck driving classes. Enjoy free food, drink and the opportunity to learn more about the new classes. Classes take four weeks and after graduation job placement assistance is available. Multiple financing options available including grants are available for students.www.thebee.news