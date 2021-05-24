Phoenix Truck Driving School Open House

HeroZona, Equality Health Foundations and Community Partners Expand Endeavor with New Events. The Equality Health Foundation, HeroZona Foundation, Maricopa County, Arizona Department of Health Services and other community partners are excited to announce two additional vaccination events for underserved populations on Saturday, May 22. For families who live near downtown Phoenix, the Grant Park Recreation Center (701 S. 3rd Ave.) micro-POD site will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For families who live near the South Mountain area, the permanent vaccination site at South Mountain Community College (7050 S. 24th St.) will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.