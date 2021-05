Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. CEO Bob Chapek spoke today at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology Media, and Communications Conference. He said they are looking at increasing capacity fully by the end of Q4. Chapek said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Thursday that the theme parks had already started increasing their capacity, and he thinks “you’re going to see an immediate increase in the number of folks that we’re able to admit into our parks.”