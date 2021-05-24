newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Outrage grows over the death of Ronald Greene

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Associated Press published body camera footage from 2019 of the death of Ronald Greene in police custody. after failing to pull over for an "unspecified traffic violation." Police initially told Greene's family that he died on impact after crashing into a tree, which clearly did not happen, leading the AP to call the police response the “strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up.” Retired NYPD Detective Marq Claxton joined Joy to discuss.

Louisiana StateKNOE TV8

THE INVESTIGATORS: Head of LSP vows change as agency releases body cam video tied to Ronald Greene’s 2019 death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days after parts of the video was leaked to the media showing the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, in a short-notice news conference, Louisiana State Police addressed the matter head-on, two years after the fact. Head of the agency Colonel Lamar Davis vowed sweeping changes within the law enforcement agency and promising swift action once the investigative process concludes.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

‘A cover up on so many levels’: Ronald Greene’s family demand justice after bodycam of his death shows police brutality

The family of Ronald Greene, who died two years ago after being beaten and handcuffed by Louisiana police officers, have called for justice following the release of bodycam footage from the incident.“I haven’t processed what happened to him, if there’s even such a way of properly processing,” his mother, Mona Hardin, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday evening.Initially, the family was told that Mr Greene, 49, died from injuries he sustained in a crash after he failed to stop for a traffic violation just outside Monroe, Louisiana, on 10 May, 2019. Deputies failed to report any use of force...
Louisiana Statebeauregarddailynews.net

'It is criminal': Activists, lawyers demand charges against Louisiana troopers in Ronald Greene's 2019 death

Speakers at a Thursday rally demanded charges be filed against Louisiana state troopers who stunned, punched, choked and dragged Ronald Greene before his May 2019 death. “Stay clear and focused on what this is: We want every trooper involved in this incident to be terminated immediately. And then after the termination, we want every single trooper involved in this incident to be arrested. And then we want them to be charged,” Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana, said outside the Louisiana state capitol building.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Video: Ronald Greene ordered facedown in deadly arrest

NEW ORLEANS — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may have been a struggle to breathe but was ordered to stay on his belly, according to body-camera video newly obtained by The Associated Press. And the long-secret autopsy...
Minoritiesphilasun.com

‘I’m scared’: AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

ABOVE PHOTO: Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Body camera video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase — footage authorities refused to release in the two years since the man died in police custody. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Major reversal in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

Louisiana State Police just released hours of body cam footage in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene, a major reversal. Greene was arrested in 2019 after he led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his car into a tree. Officers punched, kicked, and tased Greene and dragged him while he was handcuffed lying on his stomach. The family attorney is calling on investigators to act.