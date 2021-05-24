newsbreak-logo
Silicon Photonics startup SiLC raises $17M in funding to advance machine vision applications and revolutionize the 3D sensing market

By Nickie Louise
techstartups.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiLC Technologies, a Monrovia, California-based Silicon photonics startup focusing on photonic Sensors and 3D imaging applications, announced today it has closed a $17M in Series A funding round to advance machine vision applications. The round, which brings SiLC’s total funding to over $30 million, was led by Alter Venture Partners...

