Vintage Hollywood Hills Bungalow With Rockstar Pedigree Wants $1.9 Million

Rumors have swirled for nearly a year that busy-as-a-beaver (and newly single) American actor Zac Efron would like to permanently relocate to Australia, where he’s spent much of the last year living in the popular, scenic and surf-centric town of Byron Bay. Now that he’s sold his longtime home in the celeb-saturated Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for $5.3 million, a good bit below the initial asking price of $5.9 million but still a nicely profitable amount over the not-quite $4 million he paid for the hillside home about 7.5 years ago, and dropped $2 million on a vast tract of unspoiled land Down Under, it looks like he just might.