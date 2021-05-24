Vintage Hollywood Hills Bungalow With Rockstar Pedigree Wants $1.9 Million
If the walls of this historic Laurel Canyon house could talk, they’d probably relate tales of wild times had by all when The Doors band members Robby Krieger and John Densmore bunked there together as roommates, way back in 1966. Then there’s the story of how charismatic lead singer Jim Morrison, said to crash there on occasion, went for a walk around the surrounding neighborhood during one of those visits and returned having written the lyrics for the Billboard chart-topper “People Are Strange.”www.dirt.com