LTE: Amnesty International suggests Israeli forces' actions constitute war crimes

theintell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israel-Gaza ceasefire seems to be holding but it is a very fragile peace. A summary of the events leading up to the major hostilities follows. Evidence gathered by Amnesty International reveals a chilling pattern of Israeli forces using abusive and wanton force against largely peaceful Palestinian protesters in the days leading up to the start of major hostilities between Israel and Gaza on May 11.

