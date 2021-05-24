LTE: Amnesty International suggests Israeli forces' actions constitute war crimes

More than 60 children were among those killed in the Gaza conflict that ended with a cease-fire late last week after several days of explosive fighting. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 230 Palestinians died and hundreds more were injured during the 11-day conflict, while at least 12 people lost their lives in Israel, according to the Associated Press. Though it is unknown how many of the dead and wounded were civilians, the number of children killed demonstrates the high toll civilians pay in modern-day military conflicts.