Cherokee, OK

Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU

By Brian D. King news@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue on the Northeastern State University campus is generating controversy among some students, faculty and area residents, who say it is demeaning to Indigenous people. Along the north bank of the Town Branch Creek on Beta Field stands the statue of an unclothed Native American man, ascending from the back of a turtle, topped with an eagle’s head and draped with a feather boa. “The Statue of Forgiveness,” created by Dutch artist Frances Jansen, has been a point of dissension since it was permanently accepted by NSU in 2016.

