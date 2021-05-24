Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU

Tahlequah High School has announced the top 3 percent of students in the graduating Class of 2021. Matthew Benaiah Bright is ranked No. 1 with a GPA of 4.756. He is the son of Adrian and Jennifer Bright. Matthew is a National Merit Finalist and was awarded Academic All-State Honors. He was the 2020 Academic Team All-Conference top scorer and has 5 Academic state titles. He earned first place at the Oklahoma School for Science and Math Advanced Math contest and is an AP Scholar with Honor. Matthew is the THS Varsity Academic team captain, Mu Alpha Theta president, and a National Honor Society member. He has been a Tahlequah recreational soccer club player for six years and a member of the Hillside Church youth group. He plans to take a year off after graduation and then see what comes next.