Congress & Courts

Warren proposes $31.5 billion bill to help IRS stop tax cheats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday introduced legislation that would help the IRS pursue wealthy tax cheats and close the tax gap. Why it matters: The bill would increase the IRS's budget to $31.5 billion so the agency can bolster efforts to go after wealthy people who aren't paying the taxes they owe. The announcement follows President Biden's own proposal to strengthen tax enforcement as a way to pay for infrastructure spending.

