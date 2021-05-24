Warren proposes $31.5 billion bill to help IRS stop tax cheats

May 24, 2021 - Washington - Last week, Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a group of their colleagues in sending a letter to. President Biden regarding the Saudi-led coalition's use of blockade tactics in Yemen that have prevented food, medicine, and other crucial supplies from reaching millions. In the letter, the lawmakers urge President Biden to take immediate and decisive action to leverage all U.S. influence and tools to pressure Saudi Arabia to unconditionally and immediately end its blockade tactics.