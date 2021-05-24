newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

New Zealand: Rise in Retail Sales indicates upside risk for March quarter GDP growth – Westpac

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac, offered his afterthoughts on New Zealand’s Retail Sales data released earlier this Monday. “Retail spending rose by 2.7% in the March quarter. That followed a similar-sized fall in December. “. “Today's result was stronger than our forecast for a 0.7% increase, and well above...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Sales#Westpac#Gdp Growth#Market Growth#Sales Growth#Growth Rates#Market Rates#Gdp Growth#Population Growth#Retail Spending#Interest Rates#Rose#Pre Covid Trends#Senior Economist#Overseas Holidays#December#Spending Appetites#International Tourists#Fall#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Housing
Country
Australia
Related
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Irish retail sales rise reflects shift in consumption trends

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales rose 7.4% month-on-month in April, the final month of a strict lockdown, and leapt 90.1% compared with the same period a year ago, when the economy was subject to broadly similar restrictions, data showed on Friday. Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said caution...
RetailBusiness Insider

Sweden Retail Sales Growth Slows In April

(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales grew at a softer pace in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday. Retail sales rose 7.2 percent year-on-year in April, after a 8.1 percent increase in March. Sales grew for the fourth consecutive month. Retail sales in durables gained 10.9 percent in April...
RetailBusiness Insider

Estonia Retail Sales Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Estonia retail sales rose in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday. Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 23.0 percent year-on-year in April. "Shopping centers were closed in April last year and this year too, but now retail trade enterprises were better prepared...
RetailForexTV.com

Ireland Retail Sales Grow In April

Ireland’s retail sales grew in April, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday. The volume of retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 7.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.8 percent fall in March. Retail sales grew 90.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 11.7 percent rise in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
EconomyFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: RBNZ to push against the perceived hawkishness if kiwi continues rising – Rabobank

After Wednesday’s surge, the New Zealand dollar is the fourth-best performing G10 currency in the year to date, after the CAD, GBP and the NOK. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is hinted at the possibility of a post-pandemic interest rate hike. However, Governor Orr could attempt to push against the perceived hawkishness of the RBNZ if the value of the NZD continues to appreciate, economists at Rabobank report.
Retailactionforex.com

US: GDP Growth Remained at a Healthy 6.4% in Q1

Real GDP grew 6.4% (annualized) in the first quarter, unchanged from the first estimate. Upward revisions to consumer spending and business investment were offset by downward revisions to exports and inventories. Consumer spending jumped 11.3% (annualized) in Q1 (vs 10.7% in the advance estimate) as durable goods spending was revised...
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.
Currenciesinvezz.com

USD/ZAR drops to 2019 lows after mixed South Africa PPI data

The USD/ZAR price declined to the lowest level since 2019 after the latest PPI data. South Africa’s producer price index rose by 6.7% in April, the highest level since November 2018. The pair will react to the latest US GDP and initial jobless claims data. The USD/ZAR dropped to the...
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD sell bias after RBNZ 2022 rate hike forecast [Video]

The latest RBNZ rate decision saw an important change. The first interest rate hike was brought forward to 2022. This also saw the rhetoric from the RBNZ that they could use negative interest rates disappear from their communication. This shift was unexpected, but not a total surprise as the recent data out of New Zealand had shown some good strength. Retail sales at the state of this week surprised to the upside coming in at 2.5% versus -1.6% previous. This decision saw immediate NZD strength.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand dollar rises 0.5% after RBNZ policy statement

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dollar rose 0.5% to as high as $0.7269 after the central bank left its accommodative monetary policy settings in place on Wednesday, as expected by economists. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its will maintain stimulus until it is confident that inflation...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD jumps 40-pips towards 0.7300 on RBNZ

NZD/USD stays on the front foot for third consecutive day after RBNZ. RBNZ matches wide market forecasts to unveil no policy change. Fedspeak, US removal of Xiaomi from blacklist add to risk-on mood. RBNZ press conference, comments from Fed officials and risk catalysts should be observed for fresh impulse. NZD/USD...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Kiwi jumps as RBNZ hints at rate hikes in 2022

The New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the hawkish statement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The bank concluded its two-day meeting today and hinted that it will start tightening in the coming year. It left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been in the past few months. The bank also hinted that it would maintain its limit of asset purchases to NZ$100 billion. The bank becomes the third major central bank after the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and Norges Bank to hint that it will start to wind down its pandemic response tools. Earlier on, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s trade surplus widened to almost N$400 million. This happened after its exports fell to N$5.37 billion while its imports fell to N$4.9 billion.
BusinessForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Rises Sharply After RBNZ's Rate Hike Hint

The NZ dollar gained ground against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its official cash rate unchanged and signaled about the possibility of a rate hike by September next year. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBNZ decided to...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

New Zealand Dollar Squashes GBP/NZD after RBNZ Looks Beyond Pandemic

- NZD crushes GBP/NZD after RBNZ tips 2022 OCR lift off. - “Highly conditional” forecast flags possible 2022 rate rise. - RBNZ suggests cash rate may hit 1.75% before mid-2024. Above: RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr. File Image © Pound Sterling, Still Courtesy of RBNZ. GBP/NZD reference rates at publication:. Spot:...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR on hold at 0.25%, NZD/USD jumps

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) board members decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at a record low of 0.25% in May, as unanimously expected. The RBNZ maintained the size of its quantitative easing (QE) programme at NZD100 billion. Funding for lending programme remains unchanged, the...
Marketsinvezz.com

NZD/USD: How high can the kiwi climb after the RBNZ decision?

The NZD/USD had its best day in months after the RBNZ decision. The bank left interest rate unchanged and hinted that rate hikes would come in 2022. There is a monetary policy divergence between the Fed and RBNZ. The NZD/USD price bounced back on Wednesday after the latest interest rate...
MarketsFXStreet.com

New Zealand dollar soars on RBNZ

The New Zealand dollar has recorded sharp gains on Wednesday. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7303, up 1.02% on the day. As was widely expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its policy settings and kept the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. The RBNZ also upgraded its economic forecasts for 2021. This was not a surprise, given the economy’s strong recovery. However, the rate statement was more hawkish than the market had expected, in particular the forward guidance as to a potential rate hike. The central bank’s OCR projection suggested that we could see a rate hike as early as the fourth quarter of 2022. Ahead of the policy meeting, the well-respected Westpac Group said that they did not expect a rise in rates prior to 2024. The potential of a rate hike occurring much earlier than expected has sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher.