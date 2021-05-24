New Zealand: Rise in Retail Sales indicates upside risk for March quarter GDP growth – Westpac

The New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the hawkish statement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The bank concluded its two-day meeting today and hinted that it will start tightening in the coming year. It left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been in the past few months. The bank also hinted that it would maintain its limit of asset purchases to NZ$100 billion. The bank becomes the third major central bank after the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and Norges Bank to hint that it will start to wind down its pandemic response tools. Earlier on, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s trade surplus widened to almost N$400 million. This happened after its exports fell to N$5.37 billion while its imports fell to N$4.9 billion.